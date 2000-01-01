 Baraga County, MI Waupaca County, WI Baraga County, MI Waupaca County, WI

A unique newspaper/shopper network that provides total coverage for northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan's upper peninsula

Place your display ads, classifieds and inserts in local newspapers.
Reach more than half a million households in Northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, using a unique Total Market Coverage Network!

The largest total-market, regional advertising coverage
for Northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Great Northern Connection is a unique and powerful combination of established publications representing 30 adjoining markets in 40 counties ... One contact and one billing.
Advertise in 2 or more publications



  
Wisconsin Publications
Ashland Evergreen Country Shopper
122 W. Third Street
Ashland, WI 54806
715-682-8131  
FAX: 715-682-6400
Email: awolc@ashlanddailypress.net

Ashwaubenon Press
1047 Marvelle Lane
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1200 
FAX: 920-499-7408
Email: thepress@new.rr.com
Brillion Lake to Lake Shopper & Brillion News
425 West Ryan Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2222  
FAX: 920-756-2701
Email: jeanne@zanderpressinc.com
Clintonville Shopper's Guide
17 Ninth St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-3107  
FAX: 715-823-1364
Email: classifieds@shoppersguideinc.com
County Tribute
522 Fourth St., P.O. Box 214
Algoma, WI 54201-0214
Telephone: 920-487-9820    
FAX: 920-487-9830    
Email: sales@thecountytribute.com
Kaukauna Times-Villager (Heart of the Valley)
Kaukauna Times-Villager Combo (Kaukaunna Times-Villager, Darboy-Sherwood Around Town, Wrightstown Spirit)
P.O. Box 229,
1900 Crooks Avenue,
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Telephone: 920-759-2000   
 FAX: 920-759-7344    
Email: sales@timesvillager.com
Kiel -Tri-County News and Tempo
P.O. Box 237
Kiel, WI 53042
Telephone 920-894-2828
Fax:920-894-2161
Email: sharon@deltapublications.com
New London Buyers Guide
PO Box 264, 416 W. North Water Street
New London, WI 54961-0264
1-920-982-2511 FAX 920-982-7672
Email: tkorth@jcpgroup.com
Oconto County Reporter
Plus Lakes/Forest County Beacon
& Oconto Beacon
P.O. Box 200, 648 Brazeau Ave.
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-4242  
FAX: 920-834-4878
Email: editorial@goocontocounty.com
Oconto County Times-Herald
(Plus Bonus Paper)
107 S. Main St.
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-3427  
FAX: 920-848-3430
Email: advertising@octimesherald.com
Oshkosh Ripon Buyers Guide
2075 S. Washborn St.
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1790  
Fax: 920-235-1833
Email: oshkoshads@jcpgroup.com
Park Falls Evergreen Zone 2
P.O. Box 426, 354 South 1st St.
Park Falls, WI 54552
715-762-4050  
FAX: 715-762-4225
Email: Lgregor@pricecountyreview.com
Peshtigo Times (paid weekly)
P.O. Box 187, 841 Maple St.
Peshtigo, WI 54157
715-582-4541  
FAX: 715-582-4662
Email: news@peshtigotimes.com
Rhinelander Hodag Buyers Guide
P.O. Box 558, 24 W. Rives
Rhinelander, WI 54501
715-369-3331  
FAX: 715-369-2691
Email: hodagbg@jcpgroup.com
Seymour Advertiser Community News
P.O. Box 100, 800 E. Factory Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-0420 
FAX: 920-833-0423
Email: sey.prod@adcommnews.com
The Shawano Leader & Leader Advantage
1476 E. Green Bay St.
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-6188  
FAX: 715-526-6420
Email: barbsclassy@shawanoshopper.com

The Shawano Shopper
P.O Box 476, 213 E. Green Bay St.
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-6188  
FAX: 715-526-6420
Email: advertising@shawanoshopper.com
Times Saver, Peshtigo
P.O. Box 187, 841 Maple St.
Peshtigo, WI 54157
715-582-4541  
FAX: 715-582-4662
Email: news@peshtigotimes.com
Waupaca Buyers' Guide
 PO Box 609, 600 Industrial Dr.
Waupaca WI 54981-0609
715-258-3207 
FAX: 715-258-4877
Email: dmaglior@jcpgroup.com
Wausau Buyers' Guide
 106 East Wausau Avenue
Wausau, WI 54403
715-842-4424 
FAX: 715-842-5989
Email: wausaubg@jcpgroup.com
http://www.wausauinfo.com
 


Michigan Publications
Cheboygan Shopper's Fair
308 N. Main St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-7144  
FAX: 231-627-5331
Escanaba U.P. Action News
P.O. Box 828, 600 Ludington St.
Escanaba, MI 49829
906-789-9122  
FAX: 906-789-5600
Email: advertising@upaction.com
           classifieds@upaction.com
Iron Mountain Advertiser
P.O. Box 786
421 S. Stephenson Ave.,
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
906-774-3708  
FAX: 906-774-1088
Email: advertiser@chartermi.net
Ironwood North Country Sun
 P.O. Box 425, 216 E. Aurora Street
Ironwood, MI 49938
906-932-3530  
FAX: 906-932-3074
Email: suninfo@northcoutnrysun.com
Manistique Advisor
P.O. Box 99, 311 Oak St.
Manistique, MI 49854
906-341-2424  
FAX: 906-341-8062
Email: advisor@chartermi.net
Marquette Action Shopper
P.O. Box 610, 249 W. Washington St.
Marquette, MI 49855
906-228-8920  
FAX: 906-228-5777
Email: ashopper@gmail.com
Menominee County Journal
(plus MCJ extra)
 P.O. Box 247
Stephenson, MI 49887
906-753-2296  
FAX: 906-753-4009
Email: journal@alphacomm.net
Munising News (Alger Co. Shopper)
132 E. Superior St.
Munising, MI 49862
906-387-3282  
FAX: 906-387-4054
Email: munisingnews@jamadots.com
Ontonagon Herald
326 River Street
Ontonagon, MI 49953
906-884-2826 
FAX: 906-884-2939
Email: maureen@charterinternet.com
Tri-County Buyer's Guide
109 Arlington Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-2235  
FAX: 906-632-1222
Email: enclass@sooeveningnews.com

 

Email: Great Northern Connection


    
8703 Midway Road
Lena, WI 54139


Telephone: (920) 829-5145